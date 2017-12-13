logo

TBI

Two suspects charged with fentanyl distribution

Staff Reports • Today at 1:11 PM

CHATTANOOGA – An investigation by Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents resulted in the arrest of two Tracy City residents, charged with the sale and delivery of oxycodone and fentanyl.

During several months in 2016, agents with the drug investigation division conducted undercover operations in Marion County, and discovered Carol Dianne Smith, 46, and Steven James Adkins, 27, were involved in the sale and delivery of the drugs.

On Dec. 4, a Marion County grand jury returned indictments that charged Smith and Adkins each with two counts of sale and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance.

Smith was arrested Dec. 7 and booked in at the Marion County Jail on $17,500 bond. Adkins was arrested Tuesday in Grundy County. His bond was set at $10,000. 

Recommended for You