Lebanon police find heroin, meth in suspect’s car

Officer Justin Sandefur stopped a vehicle Saturday morning on East Baddour Parkway near Carthage Highway. The driver, Seth Lynn Pedigo, 33, of Buffalo Valley, was wanted out of Putnam County and had an expired driver’s license.

Sandefur searched the car and found 10 bags of heroin, three bags of meth and drug paraphernalia.

Pedigo was charged with two counts of possession and manufacture with intent for resale, simple possession, driving with a revoked, suspended or cancelled driver’s license and possession of drug paraphernalia and booked in at the Wilson County Jail where he remained on $6,000 bond.