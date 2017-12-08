Wilson County sheriff’s deputies to increase impaired-driving enforcement during holidays

The THSO’s statewide Booze It and Lose It campaign is part of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over nationwide mobilization.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office plans to increase manpower on patrol shifts to combat drunk driving during the holiday season. Deputies will seek to keep drunk drivers off the street while roads will have a high volume of citizens traveling to many destinations to be with their families.

“We will be partnering with the Tennessee Highway Safety Office this holiday season to combat drunk driving and to try and prevent a tragedy from happening,” said Sheriff Robert Bryan. “We will increase our patrols and stay vigilant during this period to provide safe travels for our citizens.”

Increased state and national messaging about the dangers of drunk driving, coupled with increased sobriety checkpoints and high-visibility enforcement, aim to drastically reduce the number of drunk-driving crashes, injuries and deaths this year.

“We ask all Tennesseans to please drive safely this holiday season,” said THSO director Vic Donoho. “In December 2016, more than 500 traffic crashes statewide involved a drunk driver. Our state and local law enforcement partners will be out in full force to secure Tennessee roadways. We want everyone to make it home safely, so please designate a sober driver.”

The consequences of a single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in Tennessee may include costly fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time, mandatory drug and alcohol treatment and/or the installation of an ignition interlock device in his or her vehicle.

The THSO provides grant funding to support the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office’s increased enforcement efforts during the Booze It and Lose It holiday campaign. For more information about the THSO, visit tntrafficsafety.org.