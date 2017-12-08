Lebanon police investigate Wednesday night shooting

According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, witnesses reported two men who were getting in their truck, followed by a third man shot at them. The two drove away, followed by the shooter in a silver sedan headed southbound on Highway 109.

A gunshot victim, who police believed was involved in the shooting incident, later checked in at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, and paramedics later took him to a Nashville hospital in stable condition.

The victim’s name wasn’t released Friday, because police said the investigation remained active.