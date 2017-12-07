Deputies from two counties catch suspects after stolen truck chase

The chase started at about 9 a.m. in Rutherford County on U.S. 231. Deputies chased a man and a woman in a stolen white dually into Wilson County, where deputies from both counties continued pursuit.

Initial reports included the suspects firing shots at deputies early on in the chase, however, it’s believed the owner of the truck shot at the suspects when they stole it.

The suspects turned onto Murfreesboro Road, where a deputy had set up spike strips at about the 8200 block. The suspects took the truck off road to avoid the spike strips.

Deputies followed the truck’s tracks into the woods and found the truck, but the suspects had jumped out and ran into the woods.

Rutherford County deputies brought in a K-9 unit to aid in the search, which led deputies to the hiding suspects. A

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, both suspects each wore a dark hoodie and blue jeans. No weapons were found.

The suspects’ names and charges weren’t immediately available.