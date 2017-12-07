Car thief suspects caught

Several residents said their animals alerted them to a suspicious person who came out of the woods Tuesday night. Deputies arrived and took several teens and one adult in for questioning.

After extensive interviews, a stolen vehicle was recovered and returned to its owner in Nashville. The adult was released without charges.

The teens identified in the investigation were charged with theft of a motor vehicle and other miscellaneous crimes. They were taken into custody and await their respective court dates.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other area law enforcement agencies were plagued with a continual pattern of teens stealing cars within the area.

Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan urged citizens to remain alert and take the necessary steps to secure their vehicles and property. According to Bryan, Almost all of the reported thefts were from vehicles left unlocked, and many had the keys inside.

“Although our deputies remain proactive to prevent this type of crime form occurring, we need the help from the citizens and owners of such property to assist our officers in ensuring their vehicles are locked and the keys to these vehicles are not left in them,” said Bryan.