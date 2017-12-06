TBI to accept entries for Missing Children’s Day poster contest

The annual contest, sponsored by the U.S. Department of Justice, strives to demonstrate America’s united effort to bring missing children home safely, while highlighting the importance of proactive education programs. By entering at the state level, each participant will learn about the plight of missing children and, if selected as the national winner, will receive a free trip to Washington, D.C.

“The poster contest provides teachers and parents with valuable tools to educate children as students explore the contest’s theme of ‘bring our missing children home,’” said TBI public information officer Josh DeVine. “The national ceremony will be held in late May 2018 and will be a time to recognize people who work to bring missing children home safely and remember the children who remain missing.”

Fifth graders in Tennessee can enter the poster contest by submitting them to the TBI, where a panel of staff members will select a state winner to enter the national contest.

Each entry requires the completion of an application packet and waiver, which can be found on TBI’s website at tn.gov/tbi.

Tennessee entries and completed applications should be mailed to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, in care of James Coughlin, Criminal Intelligence Unit at 901 R.S. Gass Blvd., Nashville, TN 37216.

The TBI must receive entries by Jan. 31 for consideration. The state winner will be notified soon thereafter, and his or her entry will be submitted to the national contest. The national winner will be selected and notified in April.