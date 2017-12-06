Mt. Juliet police release video of gun store burglary

Two suspects broke out the front glass of the store and stole 18 guns. One of the guns was since recovered from a teen in Nashville.

Surveillance cameras caught the suspects in the act, and Mt. Juliet detectives hope someone will recognize them.

Anyone with information on the crime should call Mt. Juliet police at 615-754-2550. Information may also be given anonymously by calling 515-754-8477 or at mjpd.org.

A reward of up to $5,000 was offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspects responsible for the theft.