Nashville gang member pleads guilty to federal crimes after shooting at metro police

The charges came from a March 27 incident, where Bender shot at two Metro Nashville Police Department officers who responded to a report of shots fired.

Bender was indicted by a federal grand jury May 10 on charges of being an unlawful drug user in possession of two firearms; possession of a stolen firearm; and obstruction of justice by deleting relevant social media posts with intent to impede a federal investigation. He pleaded guilty to all charges and will be sentenced by U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger on March 26.

“These officers were doing their duty to investigate violent crime when they were shot at by this defendant,” said U.S. attorney Don Cochran. “They displayed appropriate restraint in not returning fire due to their training and their awareness of the innocent bystanders in the area. In keeping with our zero-tolerance policy regarding violence against law enforcement officers, we will seek an appropriately severe sentence against this illegally armed violent gang member.”

According to the statement of facts presented at the plea hearing, Bender is a Rollin’ 60s Crips gang member and was released from juvenile custody in October 2016.

On March 27, Metro Nashville officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of the J.C. Napier and Tony Sudekum public housing developments. As they patrolled, two officers heard more gunfire and got out of their car to investigate. While on foot, they heard four to five more shots before seeing Bender, who was armed with two pistols, each equipped with a laser and a flashlight. Bender shot once at the officers and then fled on foot. The officers did not shoot back because they could not fire without endangering nearby bystanders.

Bender surrendered after a short chase. He had already threw away the two pistols, a Glock and a Smith & Wesson, both .40-caliber semi-automatic, which were previously reported stolen.

Bender is reportedly an unlawful drug user and had taken both pistols from an unknown man selling firearms a few weeks earlier. He was involved in a shooting earlier in the day March 27, in which he shot a person who had sold one of his associates some fake cocaine. Multiple other shots hit and heavily damaged an occupied car nearby.

Bender faces a maximum of 10 years in prison on each of the firearms charges and a maximum of 20 years in prison for obstruction of justice.