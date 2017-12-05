Lebanon man charged in Hobbs Avenue shooting

Lebanon investigators interviewed Oldham on Sunday at Tennova Healthcare-Lebanon, where he was a patient after he was shot in the upper body on Hobbs Avenue in Lebanon. Paramedics later took Oldham to a Nashville area hospital for surgery.

Investigators said they found information that identified Waters as the shooter.

On Tuesday morning, Lebanon police, joined by investigators with the Tennessee Board of Parole, arrested Waters, who was on parole for narcotic-related charges.

Waters was charged with attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault and booked in at the Wilson County Jail on Tuesday morning where he remained on $60,000 bond.

Oldham remained in the hospital and was expected to recover following surgery.