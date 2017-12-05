Haywood County suspect indicted on multiple sex offenses involving a child

TBI agents started an investigation Aug. 10 into the activities of Randy “Derek” Byrd, 36, of Haywood County and discovered Byrd engaged in inappropriate sexual relations with a child.

The grand jury returned an indictment Dec. 4 that charged Byrd with rape of a child, sexual battery by an authority figure, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor by electric means, sexual exploitation of minor images and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

Byrd was arrested Tuesday without incident and booked in at the Haywood County Jail on $500,000 bond.