Pikeville man charged in double homicide

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Bledsoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Pikeville Police Department all worked together in the investigation.

TBI agents joined the investigation into deaths of two women, Dedra Lawrence, 24 and Deanna Lawrence, 46, both of Pikeville, shortly after authorities found them dead Oct. 30 in a home in Pikeville.

Investigators found information that identified Whittenburg as the man responsible for their deaths.

On Sunday afternoon, authorities arrested Whittenbrg and charged him with two counts of criminal homicide and booked him in at the Bledsoe County Jail, where he remained without bond.