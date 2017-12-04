No Shave November pays off for Wilson Warriors

While several officers and deputies took the challenge and grew impressive and well-kept beards, Maddox and Anderson stood true to the cause and did not shave or trim for the entire month.

In Maddox’s words, “it was no shave November, right?”

An extra $100 and a razor were donated personally by Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice in Maddox’s name to the Wilson Warrior Foundation, which brought the total contribution to $950.

The check was presented Saturday morning at the Wilson Warrior Foundation fundraiser breakfast.

“First and foremost, we want to thank all veterans for their service and sacrifices,” said Justice. “We hope our contribution can help those in need. Thanks to Sheriff [Robert] Bryan and his department for inviting us to participate in their challenge. And thank you, Wilson Warrior Foundation, for your assistance and dedication to our local veterans.”