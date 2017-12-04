Nine people, including five from Wilson County, sentenced for drug trafficking

Last week, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Waverly D. Crenshaw Jr. sentenced:

• Sabrina Boblett, of Castalian Springs, to 84 months in prison.

• Frank Bishop, 41, of Nashville, to 100 months in prison.

• Jason Johnston, 49, of Lebanon, to 84 months in prison.

• Gary Lester, 25, of Lebanon, to 108 months in prison.

• George Marsh, 52, of Lebanon, to 106 months in prison.

• Brenda McGinnis, 49, of Bakersfield, California, to 150 months in prison.

• Herbert McGinnis, 49, of Bakersfield, California, to 150 months in prison.

• Matthew Peeden, 30, of Lebanon, to 120 months in prison.

• Robert Pelletier, 34, of Lebanon, to 120 months in prison.

According to court documents, between February 2015 and July 2016, Herbert and Brenda McGinnis shipped numerous kilograms of methamphetamine from California to the homes of Johnston in Lebanon and Randall in Castalian Springs through FedEx and the U.S. Postal Service.

Randall then mailed cash payments back to California and sold the methamphetamine to mid-level and street-level dealers in Middle Tennessee for resale.

During the investigation, agents seized more than $60,000, numerous guns, seven cars, two boats and about 5 kilograms of methamphetamine from members of the conspiracy.