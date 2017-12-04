Evidence containing dangerous drug combinations submitted to TBI lab

Two different pieces of evidence from ongoing drug cases contained a deadly combination of drugs. Agents are worried there are more lethal blends of drugs sold and used that will have deadly consequences.

According to TBI public information officer Susan Niland, it’s a toxic mix of drugs that forensic scientists in the TBI labs have rarely seen in evidence submissions.

One evidence sample submitted contained a combination of ketamine, tramadol, cocaine, heroin and fentanyl. Another sample was powder that tested positive for a mixture of methamphetamine, acrylfentanyl and methoxyacetylfentanyl.

“These are combinations of drugs that don’t even make sense, and they are combinations that are lethal,” said T.J. Jordan, assistant director of the TBI’s drug investigation division. “It’s the latest example of why no illicit street drug is safe. And with combinations of these extremely toxic drugs being mixed with each other, it’s a cocktail that has us very concerned. We need to remind the public again that these already-dangerous drugs are becoming more and more deadly.”

The TBI has joined other partner state and law enforcement agencies in recent months to issue warnings about the powerful narcotic painkiller fentanyl that was found in samples of heroin or in pills made to resemble legitimate prescription pills. More recently, evidence submitted to the TBI crime lab showed samples of cocaine that tested positive for fentanyl.