$5,000 reward offered in Mt. Juliet gun store burglary

On Nov. 26, nRange at 9904 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet was broken into, and about 16 guns were reported stolen to Mt. Juliet police. ATF investigators were in the process of determining the exact number of guns stolen.

ATF offers a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total of up to $5,000.

Anyone with information may contact the ATF at 800-283-4867, the Mt. Juliet police tip line at 615-754-8477 or at mjpd.org to submit anonymously. Information may also be sent to the ATF via the mobile app reportit.com by using the Nashville field division as the location.