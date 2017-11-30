Gainesboro suspect charged in early morning shooting

At the request of 15th District Attorney General Tommy Thompson, TBI agents started an investigation into the incident that happened in the 500 block of Stacy Cemetery Lane in Jackson County.

With the assistance of Jackson County sheriff’s deputies, investigators discovered Charles Carpenter, 73, of Gainesboro, was apparently responsible. The victim received medical treatment and was released from the hospital later in the day.

Authorities arrested Carpenter on Wednesday afternoon and charged him with criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder. He was booked in at the Jackson County Jail on $150,000 bond.