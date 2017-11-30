Former Tennessee Highway Patrol officer convicted for smuggling woman

U.S. District Judge Sean Cox sentenced Strickland to 30 months in prison followed by three years of supervised releases. Strickland was also ordered to pay a $75,000. Cox said Strickland was a sexual predator who preys on young, vulnerable women. Strickland also reportedly gave families money to allow him to have sex with their daughters.

Strickland, a retired Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant, was arrested on a criminal complaint Aug. 1, 2016 and indicted Aug. 31, 2016. He pleaded guilty to the charge June 20.

“The self-serving actions of this individual not only violated our nations’ immigration laws but placed the lives of vulnerable people in grave danger,” said Cochran. “We will continue to work closely with Homeland Security investigations to aggressively pursue those who facilitate the illegal entry of persons into the U.S.”

According to court documents, in early 2016, Strickland devised a plan to smuggle a 22-year-old woman from Honduras to the U.S. Strickland sent texts to the woman Jan. 7, 2016 about meeting him and engaging in a sexual relationship.

Strickland then began a series of texts with multiple people in which he planned to smuggle the woman into the U.S. Strickland kept up the text conversations, monitoring the progress of the woman’s journey, until he was notified the woman was in Houston.

Additional testimony and evidence showed Strickland encouraged the woman to try to enter the U.S. twice before her successful entry.

He monitored her progress through social media and was aware of the dangers she faced during the journeys, including getting lost in the desert for days in the middle of the summer with no supplies and getting injured when she had to jump from a train.

During one of the woman’s journeys, Strickland messaged a family member and said his “friends” were under control of the Zetas – a violent Mexican criminal organization. He said it would be better if immigration officials caught the women. During another instance, the woman didn’t answer Strickland’s phone calls. Strickland threatened if she had used him, he would get an arrest warrant against her alleging she had stolen money from him, and she would be put in jail and deported.

In July 2016, Strickland drove to Houston, where he picked up the woman and drove her to his home in Franklin.

Acting on a tip, Homeland Security investigations agents went to Strickland’s Franklin home July 22, 2016, where they found the 22-year-old woman.

The investigators found the woman was smuggled into the U.S., and Strickland paid a coyote $8,000 to smuggle her from Honduras. They also found Strickland maintained an apartment in Honduras and traveled there on a regular basis.

“HSI is committed to aggressively investigating those individuals that attempt to smuggle women into the country and illegally harbor them in their homes,” said assistant special agent in charge Robert Hammer.

In considering enhancements to the sentence, Cox found the perils of the woman’s journey were reasonably foreseeable to Strickland, and he was responsible for intentionally or recklessly creating a substantial risk of death or bodily injury to the woman. Cox particularly noted she was under the control of armed smugglers and gang members; women in her group were robbed and sexually molested; she had to jump from a moving train; and her group was sent into the desert alone, without food or water.