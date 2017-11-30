Campbell County suspect charged following officer-involved shooting in Pioneer

The investigation revealed Campbell County sheriff’s deputies received a report that a man driving a four-wheeler was firing a weapon at vehicles along Elk Main Street.

Upon arrival, deputies found suspect, Wayne Arnold Moore, 56, of Campbell County, in the middle of the road. Moore shot at the deputies, and one of them returned fire. No one was hit.

Moore then fled the scene and barricaded himself inside an abandoned house. The Campbell County SWAT team responded and began negotiating with Moore. After about four hours, Moore came out of the house and was taken into custody without further incident.

On Thursday morning, TBI agents charged Moore with two counts of attempted second-degree murder and booked him in at the Campbell County Jail.

The investigation remained active and ongoing, and additional charges were pending.