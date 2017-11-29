Deputies catch suspected Mt. Juliet High School vandals

Deputies David Appelhans and J.P. Tuggle discovered empty spray-paint cans close to the property Tuesday morning, which led to the charges of the two students. Surveillance cameras recorded the two students at the Mt. Juliet Walmart at 1:43 a.m. Thanksgiving Day buying two facemasks and four cans of spray paint, which deputies believe were used to vandalize the school.

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, the two suspects broke out a back window at the high school at about 3 a.m. and spray painted obscenities throughout the school for more than an hour. Moore said several spray-painted penises were among the obscenities.

The juvenile was charged with burglary, taken to Youth Services and will appear in Wilson County juvenile court.

Jared Andrew Sullivan, 18, of Hermitage, was taken to the Wilson County Jail and booked on charges of burglary and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Court dates weren’t set Wednesday on either suspect.

“The SROs at Mt. Juliet High School were diligent in their efforts in finding evidence that linked these two students to the crime,” said Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan. “Once we obtained the empty spray-paint cans, we were able to track the transaction that was made at the Mt. Juliet Walmart Supercenter, as well as the identities of the suspects.”

Janitors and other Wilson County Schools officials spent the better part of the Thanksgiving break cleaning up the obscenities before students arrived Monday for classes.

“We were able to get it all cleaned up before students came back,” said Wilson County Schools’ Jennifer Johnson. “The janitors just had to do some extra work over the break.”