Gordonsville suspect charged with attempted murder

At the request of 15th District Attorney Tommy Thompson, TBI agents went to Gordonsville on Saturday evening to investigate a report of an officer-involved shooting.

The investigation revealed Smith County deputies responded to a shots-fired call on Tribble Lane in Gordonsville. Upon arrival, someone started shooting at the deputies from a wood line. Deputies returned fire, and Stacye Lee Nash, 55, was hit. Paramedics took Nash to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

During the investigation, agents worked with Smith County sheriff’s investigators and Gordonsville police and developed information that earlier in the evening, Nash went to a nearby home of his son-in-law and shot at him.

On Sunday, agents arrested Nash and charged him with one count of criminal attempt to commit first-degree murder. He was booked in at the Smith County Jail on $150,000 bond

TBI special agent forensic scientists with the violent crime response team responded Saturday night to collect evidence and process the scene throughout the night. As in any case, investigative findings will be shared with Thompson throughout the process for his consideration and review.

As is TBI policy, it does not identify the officers involved in incidents and referred questions the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.