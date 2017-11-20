Madison suspect charged with theft, forgery, impersonating licensed professional

TBI special agents started an investigation that involved Wayne Allen Willemsen, 44, of Madison, on a complaint of impersonating an attorney. At the time, Willemsen worked as a contract employee for an attorney, but was not a licensed attorney himself.

During the investigation, agents learned Willemsen went to the Goodlettsville Police Department on March 17 and forged an attorney’s name on a subpoena to get an incident report.

The investigation further revealed that from March 2016 through 2017, Willemsen approached several individuals at various places and represented himself as an attorney and offered to take their cases.

A Sumner County grand jury returned indictments Nov. 7 that charged Willemsen with eight counts of impersonation of a licensed professional, theft of property and forgery. He was arrested Monday and booked in at the Sumner County Jail on $50,000 bond.