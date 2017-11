Officers encourage Lebanon residents to stop by and take a placard for either a senior or a young child, which they will then return to the tree with a gift.

Senior gifts are due back at the tree by Dec. 1, and angel gifts are due Dec. 13. It is asked gifts are brought back unwrapped.

The Lebanon Police Department is at 406 Tennessee Blvd. in Lebanon, and the lobby is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.