Former Rutherford County sheriff’s administrative chief deputy sentenced on federal corruption charges

Russell, along with former Rutherford County Sheriff Robert Arnold and Arnold’s uncle, John Vanderveer, were named in a 14-count indictment in May 2016 charging honest services fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud, bribery concerning federal programs, extortion under color of official right, obstruction of justice and conspiracy. Russell pleaded guilty Jan. 20.

According to court documents, Russell admitted to forming JailCigs, along with Arnold and Vanderveer, in 2013 using Arnold’s official position as sheriff of Rutherford County.

The profit-making scheme to derive benefits from JailCigs included allowing the company’s electronic cigarettes to come into the Rutherford County Jail as non-contraband and to be distributed by county employees; taking steps to disguise their involvement in the company and misrepresenting the benefits that Rutherford County was supposedly receiving from JailCigs.

Arnold pleaded guilty in January and was sentenced in May to 50 months in prison and ordered to pay $52,500 in restitution and to forfeit $66,790. Vanderveer was sentenced in September to one year plus one day in prison for attempting to tamper with a key witness in the investigation by asking her to destroy incriminating documents related to the scheme.