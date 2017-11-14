Wilson County 911 board director receives historic title

The ENP certification is a tool of the 911 association to establish the benchmarks of performance that shows broad-based competence in the field.

“It’s a fairly rigorous test,” said Moore. “When I became the 911 director here, I set a goal for myself to achieve certification.”

According to the National Emergency Number Association, to be an ENP, a person must demonstrate a mastery of the comprehensive knowledge base required for emergency number program management; help to raise industry standards and increase the respect and prestige of those involved in 911; and confirm the commitment to 911 by leadership in public safety and pledging to stay aware of current issues and developments in the field.

“I almost felt like I had an advantage in the certification, because a lot of the test is centered on future 911 operations,” said Moore. “We’ve been working on that at our office, so it’s something that I’ve been reading up on a lot.”

Other Wilson County 911 employees recognize what an asset it is to have a director who’s an ENP.

“We are just so proud of our director and wanted Wilson County to be also,” said communications coordinator Teresa Fisher.

Moore said studying for the certification test helped her better understand and communicate with colleagues in her field.

“It’s a good feeling on the inside to have done it,” said Moore. “It makes my job easier. When [Jimmy Lichtenstein] from AT&T gets up and talks at our meetings, I can understand what he’s saying. So yeah, it’s a good feeling.”