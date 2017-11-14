Lebanon police Lebanon police seek shoplifting suspect Staff Reports • Today at 5:52 PM Lebanon police detectives seek the assistance to identify a suspect who stole several clothing items Oct. 24 from Ralph Lauren Polo Outlet. The suspect took several items of clothing from the store. Anyone who can identify the suspect or has any information about the crime should contact Detective Jason Bringhurst at 615-453-4315 or bringhurstj@lebanontn.org. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.