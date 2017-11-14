Joint drug operation in Pickett County nets seven arrests

In February and March, TBI DID agents joined Pickett County sheriff’s investigators, the Middle Tennessee Appalachia High-Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the 13th Judicial District Drug Task Force to investigate various narcotics violations in Pickett County.

Investigators were able to identify multiple suspects involved in the sale of drugs.

A Pickett County grand jury returned indictments Aug. 13 that charged seven suspects with a variety of drug-related offenses. In the past several months, the individuals were arrested and booked in at the Pickett County Jail.

Travis John Stowers, 27, of Byrdstown, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs. Latoshia Nicole Wallace, 21, of Monticello, Kentucky, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule II drugs. Joey Robert Cook, 49, of Byrdstown, was charged with sale of schedule III drugs. Shelley Patterson, 46, of Monroe, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule III drugs. Jessica Dawn Daley, 27, of Byrdstown, was charged with sale of schedule II drugs and sale of schedule III drugs. Perry Albert Neal, 55, of Byrdstown, was charged with sale of schedule III drugs. Travis Lee Hall, 36, of Alpine, was charged with two counts of sale of schedule IV drugs.