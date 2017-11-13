Deputy catches two wanted suspects in traffic stop

Deputy Justin Cagle saw a vehicle at about 3 a.m. on North Mt. Juliet Road that matched the description of a vehicle reported stolen in Davidson County.

Cagle stopped the vehicle, with the assistance of Mt. Juliet police officers, and detained the passengers for investigation.

Kathy Norris, 44, of Nashville, was the driver and identified through Metro Nashville police as the suspect in the stolen vehicle. She also had two active warrants in Wilson County for failure to appear, as well as a failure to appear warrant from Stewart County.

Brandon Deshawn Bryant, 36, of Mt. Juliet, was the passenger. Bryant had an active probation violation warrant from Nashville.

Norris was charged with theft of property worth more than $1,000 and two counts of failure to appear. She booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $9,500 bond. Bryant was booked on the outstanding warrant out of Nashville and released to Metro Nashville officers later in the day.