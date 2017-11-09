Mountain City police lieutenant sergeant indicted on drug charges

In August, TBI special agents began investigating allegations Mountain City police Lt. Ronald Glen Shupe, 44, and Sgt. Elmer Kenneth Lane, 61, were involved in the use and distribution of illegal narcotics.

During the investigation, agents learned Shupe and Lane were involved in obtaining, distributing and using controlled substances both on and off duty. Further investigation revealed some of the transactions were in a school zone.

On Nov. 6, during an undercover operation conducted by the TBI, FBI and the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Shupe was found to be in possession of a quantity of Oxycodone pills while on duty. He was arrested and taken into federal custody.

On Thursday, a Johnson County grand jury returned indictments that charged Shupe with possession of schedule II drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, three counts of official misconduct, solicitation to commit assault, accessory after the fact, release of confidential information, simple possession of schedule II drugs, casual exchange of schedule VI drugs and theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.

He was served on the new charges in the Washington County Jail, where he was already held on federal charges.

The grand jury also returned indictments that charged Lane with conspiracy to possess schedule II drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone, solicitation to commit delivery of schedule II drugs and simple possession of schedule II drugs. He was arrested Thursday and booked in at the Johnson County Jail on $25,000 bond.