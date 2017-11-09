Lebanon police Lebanon Animal Control picks up coyote Staff Reports • Today at 5:34 PM Lebanon’s Animal Control officers picked up a coyote at the Speedway gas station on North Cumberland Street on Wednesday night. The coyote was reportedly wandering around the city. According to Lebanon police Sgt. P.J. Hardy, animal control will hold the coyote for 10 days and asked Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency game wardens to help relocate it. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.