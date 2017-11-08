Three indicted, accused of abuse of a corpse in death of Henry County woman

At the request of 24th District Attorney Matthew Stowe, TBI agents joined the investigation into the death of a woman identified as 20-year-old Emily Webb, found in her car July 10 along Blood River Church Road.

Though Webb’s death was determined to be the result of a drug overdose, during the investigation, authorities developed information that Delena Kerr, 41; John Bradley Tharpe III, 39; and Charles Delk, 38, rendered no aid and took her body to the rural location.

On Monday, a Henry County grand jury returned indictments charged each suspect with abuse of a corpse. On Tuesday, authorities found Kerr at her home in McKenzie, while Paris police officers arrested Tharpe.

The two were booked in at the Henry County Jail, each on $20,000 bond. Delk remained in authorities’ custody in Kentucky on unrelated charges.