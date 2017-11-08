Escaped inmate charged with homicide added to TBI’s most wanted list

Ferguson is wanted by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and the TBI after he escaped from jail Wednesday, along with two other individuals, Jeffrey Strong and Matt White. All three suspects may be traveling in a stolen white 1990 Ford F-250 with Tennessee tag 3B5-7V2.

Ferguson faces charges, including criminal homicide, in connection to the death of a man in 2016 and should be considered armed and dangerous.

Ferguson is a white man, who stands 6-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should contact the TBI at 800-834-3463. There is a reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to Ferguson’s arrest.