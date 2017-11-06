ATF offers $5,000 reward in Murfreesboro gun store theft

On Target at 915 N. Thompson Lane in Murfreesboro was burglarized Nov. 3 and about 24 guns were reported stolen to Murfreesboro police. Four unidentified suspects were involved in the crime.

ATF industry operations investigators conducted an inventory to determine the exact number of guns stolen.

ATF offered the reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by the NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000, for information regarding the crime.

Anyone with information about the crime should contact the ATF at 800-283-4867 or Murfreesboro police at 615-893-7867. Information may also be sent to ATF via the mobile app, reportit.com, by using the ATF Nashville Field Division as the location.