Woman tries to escape from officers

Latasha Giles, 35, of Murfreesboro, remained in jail Friday on seven charges related to the incident.

On Thursday at around noon, officers were called to Walmart at 300 Pleasant Grove Road regarding shoplifting suspects who ran from Academy Sports and Outdoors at 549 Pleasant Grove Rd.

When officers arrived, they found one suspect, a 17-year-old boy from Nashville, in a parked vehicle in Walmart’s parking lot. During the investigation, officers were alerted to a new shoplifting incident at Walmart.

Officers discovered after Jiles and the boy stole multiple pairs of tennis shoes at Academy, both ran to Walmart to commit an additional theft while the boy stayed in the car.

After Jiles stole a cart full of merchandise at Walmart, officers arrested her when she tried to run to her vehicle.

Two officers regained control of Jiles, but in the process, received cuts on their hands and heads. Paramedics treated both officers at the scene.

Jiles was booked in at the Wilson County Jail on $6,000 bond. She was charged with felony escape of custody, resisting arrest, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, two counts of theft of merchandise and two counts of criminal trespass.

The boy, who is not related to Jiles, was charged with theft of merchandise and released to a guardian.