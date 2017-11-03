Deputies catch suspect after chase

According to Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore, dispatchers received a call early Friday morning about a suspect, John D. Holland Jr., 38, who was not wanted on a homeowner’s property.

When deputies arrived, Holland left in a vehicle, and a brief chase ensued. He wrecked his vehicle around the 11600 block of Central Pike, and paramedics took him to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Nashville Metro police had warrants outstanding for Holland for domestic assault and probation violation. He was booked in at 9:21 a.m. at the state prison.