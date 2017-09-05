Wanted felon charged with assault

Antawan Fizer, 37, of Hermitage, was charged with domestic assault, felony evading, misdemeanor evading, resisting arrest, driving on a revoked license, driving under the influence, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, simple possession of schedule I, II, III, IV and VII drugs, possession of a handgun while under the influence, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and violation of an order protection after an incident Monday night.

An officer was pumping gas at about 9:30 p.m. where he was flagged down about an active assault at the nearby Waffle House parking lot at 326 S. Mt. Juliet Road.

Bystanders described the incident to the officer who put out Fizer’s car’s description to other officers in the area.

Another officer saw Fizer turn onto Mt. Juliet Road and tried to stop it, sparking a chase.

The officer chased Fizer until Old Hickory Boulevard near Interstate 40, where he stopped and ran away from the car. The officer ran after him and used a Taser to stop him.

During a struggle with the officer, Fizer attempted to discard illegal drugs, and a gun fell out of his waistband.

Further investigation confirmed Fizer assaulted a 31-year-old woman passenger who was taken to the hospital for her injuries. An active order of protection was in place to keep Fizer away from the victim.

He was also in possession of multiple illegal drugs and paraphernalia. Fizer is a convicted felon with previous felony convictions of aggravated burglary and drug possession and had a revoked driver’s license for driving under the influence. There was also as active domestic assault warrant for his arrest out of Nashville.

Fizer was booked in at the Wilson County Jail, where he remained Tuesday on $50,000 bond.