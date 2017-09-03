Road rage incident leads to felony charge against passenger who pulled BB gun

Officers responded to a call at about 5:55 p.m., where an apparent victim was following a car after the passenger pointed a handgun at them. Officers caught up to the suspect’s car near Rutland Elementary School and stopped it.

The victim, a 34-year-old Mt. Juliet man, reported he was driving east on I-40 when an altercation began between him and other motorists in another vehicle. As the victim passed the vehicle, the passenger, Jason Mangrum, 20, of Lebanon, pointed a handgun toward the victim and showed him the side of the weapon.

Further investigation revealed two handguns in the car, which included the one displayed by Mangrum – a Sig Sauer 1911 .177-caliber BB gun.

Officers charged Mangrum with aggravated assault and booked him in at the Wilson County Jail.