Deputies issue silver alert for missing man

According to Lt. Scott Moore, Michael Odean Luna, 65, was last seen between 3-4 p.m. at the marina on Highway 109 near the Sumner County line. Luna was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, blue jeans, and black slip-on shoes. He does have known medical conditions, Moore said.

Luna is described as a white man, about 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighing about 190 pounds with red hair, beard and mustache and brown eyes.

Detective B.J. Stafford said emergency crews are using a sonar device to check the water immediately around Luna’s houseboat. He said they are also checking with friends and family to try and find the man. Stafford said it doesn’t appear to be a case of foul play.

A silver alert was issued for information on Luna’s whereabouts. Anyone with any information regarding the case is asked to call the tip line at 615-444-1412.