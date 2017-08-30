Ongoing investigation into 2016 double killing results in two additional arrests

Marquenton Williams, 28, was arrested Monday in Tippah County, Mississippi and brought to the Hardeman County Jail, and Erica Beard, 40, was arrested Tuesday and booked in at the Hardeman County Jail.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents joined Hardeman County sheriff’s deputies in the investigation the deaths of Joe “Joe Duke” Robertson, 38, and his 13-year-old son, Jarvarrie “Joe Joe” Robertson, after the two were found shot in their home.

As a result of the investigation, a Hardeman County grand jury indicted Adrian Bullock, Damein Hamer and Jeremy Hamer on charges of first-degree murder and are currently awaiting trial.

Williams was charged with two counts of first-degree murder and remained without bond pending his arraignment this week. Beard was charged with one count of criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery and one count of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and booked in at the Hardeman County Jail where she remained on $1 million bond.