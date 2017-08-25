Lawrence County man charged with multiple counts of rape

Agents with the TBI started an investigation Feb. 15 that involved Stephen Purcell Jr., 30, on allegations of rape at the request of 22nd District Attorney Brent Cooper.

Agents discovered Feb. 15, a woman met Purcell at his home. After she arrived, agents said Purcell forced the woman inside and sexually assaulted her.

Purcell was charged with four counts of aggravated rape, four counts of rape, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated assault and one count of domestic assault. He remained Friday in the Lawrence County Jail on $250,000 bond.