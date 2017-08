According to Detective Walker Woods, the two suspects pulled a handgun on two women they knew and robbed them. No shots were fired, and no one was injured.

Larry Rena Brown, 26, of Antioch, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and possession and manufacture of drugs with intent for resale. Elisha Bates Pruitte, 41, of Lebanon, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery. Both remained Friday evening in the Wilson County Jail.