Wreck One sent to hospital in car versus motorcycle wreck Jacob Smith • Today at 5:15 PM intern@lebanondemocrat.com A white Scion XB collided with a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon on Lebanon road near the Quarry Loop intersection. The wreck happened at about 3:30 p.m. The driver of the motorcycle was conscious at the scene but was taken to the Summit Medical Center with a likely broken leg. Wilson County sheriff deputies arrived and helped clear the road.