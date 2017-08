The vehicle was stolen Aug. 12 and later spotted in Mt. Juliet where the driver fled from authorities.

The vehicle was recovered in Metro-Nashville, but the suspect wasn’t identified.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect or has any information about the crime may call 615-444-2323 or contact Detective Jason Bringhurst at 615-453-4316 or bringhurstj@lebanontn.org.