Dickson County suspect arrested in Florida, charged with killing in Tennessee

At the request of 23rd District Attorney Ray Crouch, TBI agents and Burns police detectives investigated a killing that happened Saturday afternoon at a Burns home. Yamael Rivera Vializ, 29, was found dead at the home. During the investigation, TBI agents identified Gilberto Alicea Ortiz, 27, as the suspect who killed Vializ.

On Saturday night, Ortiz was arrested in Miami. He remained in a Miami jail without bond pending a hearing scheduled for Monday charged as a fugitive from justice and with one count of criminal homicide in Tennessee.