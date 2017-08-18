Hartsville man sentenced for production of child pornography

Souders was charged in a 12-count indictment in October 2014 after an undercover investigation revealed he was trading child pornography with like-minded individuals.

During a week in mid-June 2014, Souders was taking care of a 17-month old girl. He took sexually explicit pictures of her on four occasions. He also talked online about his molestation of the baby and sent sexually exploitive images of her. He also had more than 100 images and videos of other sexually abused children.

“The sentence imposed by the court reflects the horrendous actions of the defendant and society’s need to punish the offender and insure that no other innocent children will become a victim of his perverted sexual desires,” said acting U.S. attorney Jack Smith.

Souders pleaded guilty to the charges in December 2015, when he admitted he had recorded the sexually explicit images, took the images to others online and collected pictures and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of young children.