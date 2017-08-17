Lebanon police investigate possible hate crime

According to Lebanon police spokesperson Sgt. P.J. Hardy, officers took a report at around 8 a.m. from owners of several vehicles damaged at homes on Hillview Drive.

Officers arrived to find several racist symbols and threats carved into the vehicles with what appeared to be a piece of concrete.

The six victims were among a mix of races, and no single racial group was targeted.

Hardy said detectives do not believe the suspects are affiliated with any organized hate crimes due to the contradicting types of words and symbols scratched into the cars. They believe it was teenagers who re-enacted something they may have seen or heard.

Lebanon police Chief Mike Justice said the type of crime would not be tolerated. Detectives intend to further investigate the incident and prosecute those involved to the fullest extent of the law, Justice said.

Hardy said the FBI was notified of the incident, and if the case rises to the level of hate crime, agents would be called in to assist.

There is a $500 reward for anyone who has information that leads to an arrest in the case. The Lebanon police tip line is 615-444-2323, and callers may remain anonymous.