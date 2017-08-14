Suspect charged with meth, gun in traffic stop

Officers received information last Wednesday about a suspect on South Hatton Street who was involved in drug activity. Officers stopped Michael Dylan Williams, 18, searched his vehicle and found ammunition and drugs inside.

Officers searched the area and found a Hi-Point semi-automatic handgun.

Further information identified Williams as a person of interest in another incident that involved a gun. Williams was arrested and charged with manufacture, delivery, sale or possession of meth, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officers took Williams to Wilson County Jail, where he remained on $17,500 bond. Other charges against Williams remained pending, according to police.