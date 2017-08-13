UPDATE: Mt. Juliet police call off search for robbery suspects

The search ended at about 9 p.m. Police said further investigation revealed inconsistencies with witnesses, and the suspects were believed to no longer be in the area.

The chase started just before 7 p.m. in a wooded area south of Providence Parkway. The suspects apparently robbed a child near Providence Marketplace.

The suspects are described as two white boys. One has dark hair with orange roots and is wearing a red or multi-colored polo shirt with khaki pants. The second had on all black clothing and is possibly armed.

Officers are searching for the suspects in a wooded area near Providence Parkway and in the lifestyle communities at Deerfield Apartments, Bradford Park, Central Pike and South Mt. Juliet Road.

Check lebanondemocrat.com for updates.