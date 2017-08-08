Several local businesses receive reports of phone scams

Clark McKinney with Ligon & Bobo said he heard from numerous people in the Lebanon and Wilson County area about scammers who tell customers it’s time to review their credit card information.

The number and caller identification used apparently matched the actual Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home in the scams.

McKinney urged people not to give out any personal information to the callers and to verify with the company whether someone from the funeral home made the call. Ligon & Bobo can be reached at 615-444-2142.

The Lebanon Democrat was also informed one of its customers received a call from someone who their local paper was unsuccessful in charging their subscription. The scammers said, “your local paper” rather than mentioning the name of the newspaper.

Anyone who thinks a phone scammer might have contacted them is asked to call The Lebanon Democrat at 615-444-3952 and verify.

Wilson County sheriff’s Lt. Scott Moore said several reports were taken of a scam that involved a man who identified himself as someone with the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The man claimed to be “Deputy Zachary Miller” and called from 615-257-7487 to target local doctor’s offices. The man claimed there was a warrant out for the victim’s arrest. He then advised they go to Office Depot where they can get a voucher and call the number back to arrange payment.

Moore said the sheriff’s office will never conduct business in this manner, and anyone who receives such a call should report it.

Wilson County residents are advised to be cautious of any suspicious phone calls and to verify with local businesses if they have reason to believe they may be scams.