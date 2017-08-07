TBI special agents investigate fatal officer-involved shooting

Initial reports indicate the incident began in Dickson, when a Dickson police officer responded to a report of a stolen vehicle. The officer attempted to stop the driver. The driver did not stop, leading to a chase, which continued into Hickman County.

At some point, the vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Buckner Ridge Road and Bear Creek Road in Hickman County. A second Dickson police officer also arrived at that scene. One passenger got out of the vehicle and fled on foot. He was pursued on foot by one of the officers. The individual remained on the run Sunday night.

Another individual in the vehicle stayed at the scene. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leading to a foot pursuit by the other police officer. There was a physical altercation that ensued between the driver and the police officer. Initial reports indicate the driver pulled out a knife, at which point the officer fired shots that hit and killed the person.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. The TBI’s violent crimes response team of special agent forensic scientists responded, to collect evidence and process the scene. TBI special agents continue to interview witnesses relevant to the investigation.

At the conclusion of the investigation, the case file will be turned over to Helper for her office’s review.

Per TBI policy, the agency will not identify the officer involved in the incident.